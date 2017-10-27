Norway uses submarine to look for missing Russian helicopter

Rescue workers searched with a remote-controlled submarine Friday to try to locate a Russian helicopter with eight people on board that went down into the frigid sea off Svalbard, a Norwegian Arctic archipelago.



The Mi-8 helicopter went down Thursday near the settlement of Barentsburg.



Svalbard is more than 800 kilometers (500 miles) north of Norway's mainland.



In August 1996, a Russian plane carrying residents of Barentsburg and Pyramiden crashed on approach to the Svalbard Airport, killing all 141 people aboard.

