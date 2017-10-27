Nobel prize money will no longer be 'invested' in nuclear weapons

The Nobel Foundation said Friday its prizes will no longer be funded with investments from nuclear arms producers, just weeks after awarding the peace prize to a nuclear weapons disarmament campaign group.



The cash award given to Nobel laureates comes from this fund, which according to Norwegian environmental organisation Framtiden i Vaare Hender (The Future in Our Hands) is financed with investments in funds from companies that manufacture nuclear weapons.



The discovery was made all the more embarrassing because the Nobel peace prize on October 6 was awarded to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN).



"The timing is unfortunate," Nobel Foundation director Lars Heikensten said.



He added however that after a hardening of the its ethical rules, the foundation had stopped investing, even indirectly, in producers of nuclear weapons, and that it had given itself 12 months to adjust or opt out of funds that invest in companies that manufacture these bombs.

...