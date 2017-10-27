Nigerian haute couture in the Muslim north

Ibrahim Aminu launched his first clothing line eight years ago when he designed a dress for his sister.



Lagos Fashion and Design Week, the annual festival which runs until Saturday, is in full swing. Champagne corks are popping, beer is flowing and Aminu's collection stands out.



On the catwalk, where designers from across Africa are showcasing their latest collections, there are see-through dresses and models parading without bras.



Aminu said he respects to the last inch the "limits" imposed by the ethnic Hausa culture in northern Nigeria but dismisses any criticism or teachings from religious purists.



Aminu's father is Lt. Col. Abdulmumini Aminu, a former governor of the northeastern state of Borno during the time of military ruler General Ibrahim Babangida.



Nigerian men already have free reign to wear traditional Yoruba, Hausa or Igbo outfits, regardless of their own ethnicity.

...