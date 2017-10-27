Intriguing details in JFK files - but no bombshell

Secret records about the assassination of president John F. Kennedy unveiled by the U.S. government offer intriguing new details about the event which stunned the world over five decades ago but appear to contain no bombshell revelations.



President Donald Trump ordered the release on Thursday of 2,800 classified Kennedy assassination records but held back other "sensitive" documents under pressure from the CIA and FBI.



Trump gave the CIA, FBI and other agencies six months -- until April 26, 2018 -- to make their case for why the remaining documents should not be made public.



Gerald Posner, author of "Case Closed," which determined that Oswald did indeed act alone, said the release was "frustrating" and that much of what is in the files has been known previously.



One document from 1975 detailed how in the early days of Kennedy's presidency the CIA offered $150,000 to Italian-American mob boss Sam Giancana to organize the killing of Castro.



Another document included a transcript of a Nov. 24, 1963 conversation with FBI director Hoover, who said his agency informed police of a threat against the life of Oswald the night before he was murdered.

...