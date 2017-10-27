Exxon, investors huddle on climate data as proxy deadline looms

Activist Exxon Mobil Corp investors, five months after winning a landmark shareholder vote, are still pressing the company for an analysis on how its business could be affected by regulations aimed at limiting climate change.



An Exxon spokesman said it was meeting with investors but declined to discuss specifics.



A number of investors said they were looking for Exxon to give details such as those recently recommended by a climate task force of the Financial Stability Board.



Exxon has denied the allegations and called them politically motivated.

...