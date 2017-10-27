State Department releases list of off-limits Russian firms

The State Department is warning countries and companies they risk tough U.S. sanctions if they do business with more than three dozen Russian companies, including arms trader Rosoboronexport and missile manufacturer Almaz-Antey.



The department on Friday published a list of businesses and individuals linked to Russia's defense and intelligence agencies.



Tillerson has said one reason for the delay has been concern about how the sanctions may affect businesses and major U.S. allies who do business with Russia's defense and intelligence sectors.



In particular, Cardin and McCain had pushed for an expansive view of how the list of Russian companies would be assembled.



A number of the Russian companies -- such as Almaz-Antey, state holding company Rostec and ordnance manufacturer Molot-Oruzhie -- had already been sanctioned by the United States.

...