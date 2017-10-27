Not just China: US seeks Russia's help, too, with NKorea

China's increasingly icy posture is thrusting Russia forward as North Korea's preferred diplomatic partner, forcing the Trump administration to turn to Moscow for help in isolating the rogue, nuclear-armed nation.



China isn't North Korea's only traditionally friendly neighbor. And for the United States, Russia's increased importance comes at an uncomfortable time.



Washington also wants to prevent transfers of weapons technology, amid disputed assessments that North Korea may have acquired a high-performance missile engine through illicit networks in Russia or Ukraine.



Choe Son-hui, director-general of the North America bureau at North Korea's Foreign Ministry, has visited Moscow twice in the past month -- most recently to attend a nonproliferation conference where she spoke on a panel alongside a nongovernmental American expert and a senior Russian diplomat.



Choe also met with Russia's ambassador to North Korea in Pyongyang last month.



While the North's ties with China have slumped, relations with Russia remain comparatively smooth. Although Russia, too, has endorsed U.N. sanctions, it maintains fraternal ties with North Korea dating back to when the Soviet Union trained and supported Kim Il Sung, who later founded North Korea.



Trump responded this week by criticizing Russia's level of cooperation, saying it has hurt U.S. efforts while China had helped.

...