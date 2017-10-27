State Department warns against business with Russian firms

The State Department on Friday moved belatedly to implement a sanctions law President Donald Trump had resisted, publishing a list of toxic Russian companies and warning third parties they're at risk of tough U.S. financial penalties should they do business with any of them.



U.S. officials said Russia's leading spy agencies, the GRU and FSB, were involved in the election interference.



All the companies in the State Department guidance are affiliated with Russia's intelligence and defense sectors.



Tillerson said one reason for the delay has been concern about how the sanctions may affect businesses and major U.S. allies who do business with Russia's defense and intelligence sectors.



Despite overwhelming support in Congress for the sanctions bill, many lawmakers openly worried that Trump didn't share their desire to rebuke Russia.



A number of the Russian companies -- such as Almaz-Antey, state holding company Rostec and ordnance manufacturer Molot-Oruzhie -- had already been sanctioned by the United States.

...