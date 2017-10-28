Mattis gets warning on NKorea artillery

As United States Defense Secretary Jim Mattis peered into North Korea from a lookout post Friday, he received a blunt reminder by his South Korean counterpart of the amount of North Korean artillery within range of Seoul. Above the faint sound of North Korean propaganda music being blasted from across the border, South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo suggested that United States and South Korean missile defenses simply could not stop all of them.



As the DMZ trip highlighted, North Korea's conventional weaponry poses such a risk to South Korea that any attempt to denuclearize the North by force could easily escalate into a devastating conflict.



Mattis was keen to emphasize efforts to peacefully resolve the crisis, including at the DMZ, as he addressed reporters with his back to the line that divides North and South.

...