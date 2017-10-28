JFK files: British newspaper got mystery call before killing

A British newspaper received an anonymous phone call about "big news" in the United States minutes before President John F. Kennedy was shot in 1963, newly released files on the assassination say. A batch of 2,800 declassified documents includes a Nov. 26, 1963, memo from the CIA to FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover about a call received by the Cambridge News on Nov. 22, the day Kennedy was killed in Dallas, Texas.



The memo says Britain's MI5 intelligence service calculated that the call came 25 minutes before Kennedy was shot.



In the 1980s, Eddowes, a British lawyer, claimed to have a CIA document mentioning the call.



Eddowes, who died in 1992, wrote a book alleging that Kennedy's assassin was not Lee Harvey Oswald but a Soviet impostor who took his identity.



A document from 1975 contains a partial deposition by Richard Helms, a deputy CIA director under Kennedy who later became CIA chief, to the Rockefeller Commission, which was studying unauthorized CIA activities in domestic affairs.



Among the files is a more than 400-page document that appeared to describe people being monitored as potential threats to Kennedy and his successor, Lyndon B. Johnson.

