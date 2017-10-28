U.S. study links marijuana use to more sex

Where there is smoke, there tends to be fire, say medical researchers who found frequent marijuana users have about 20 percent more sex than those who abstain.



The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sponsors the survey.



Respondents were asked how many times they have had heterosexual intercourse in the past four weeks and how frequently they have smoked marijuana over the past 12 months, Stanford researchers said in a press release.



Women who were daily pot users had sex an average of 7.1 times during the previous four weeks, compared with six times reported by those who denied using marijuana in the past year.

...