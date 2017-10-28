U.S. releases list of off-limits Russian firms

The State Department is warning countries and companies they risk tough U.S. sanctions if they do business with more than three dozen Russian companies, including arms trader Rosoboronexport and Almaz-Antey, a state-owned missile manufacturer.



The message the law and the list send is straightforward: The U.S. can't bar third parties from doing business with these companies affiliated with Russia's intelligence and defense sectors.



Tillerson has said one reason for the delay has been concern about how the sanctions may affect businesses and major U.S. allies who do business with Russia's defense and intelligence sectors.

...