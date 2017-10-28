Myanmar harvests abandoned Rohingya fields, raising fears for return

Myanmar's government began harvesting rice from farmland abandoned by Rohingya in northern Rakhine Saturday, officials said, a move likely to raise concerns about the prospect of return for more than half a million refugees who have fled communal violence in the area.



Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi -- who has no control over the powerful army -- recently created a committee to oversee resettlement in Rakhine, where tens of thousands of other minority groups were also internally displaced by the violence.



Myanmar refuses to recognise the Rohingya as a distinct minority, rendering the 1.1-million strong group stateless.



The army has spread the view that they are foreign "Bengalis" from Bangladesh, despite many having lived in Myanmar for generations.

