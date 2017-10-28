Mattis, in Seoul, says US can't accept nuclear North Korea

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Saturday that he could not imagine United States ever accepting a nuclear North Korea, warning that its rapidly advancing nuclear and missile programs would undermine, not strengthen, its security.



The U.S.-Korean alliance had the ability to respond, even in the event of a nuclear attack from the North, Song added.



The CIA has said North Korea could be only months away from developing the ability to hit the United States with nuclear weapons, a scenario Trump has vowed to prevent.



Moon, after talks with Mattis on Friday, said the "aggressive deployment" of U.S. strategic assets in the region, which have included overflights by U.S. bombers, had been effective in deterring the North Korean threat.



The North says it wants a nuclear-tipped missile capable of reaching the United States.

...