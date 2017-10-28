First charges filed in US special counsel's Russia investigation: source

A federal grand jury Friday approved the first charges in the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters.



Special counsel Robert Mueller, a former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, is investigating whether Trump campaign officials colluded with those Russian efforts.



Mueller's investigation also includes an effort to determine whether Trump or any of his aides tried to obstruct justice.



Mueller was appointed to lead the investigation a week after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, who was heading a federal probe into possible collusion with Russia.



Mueller's team has also investigated Michael Flynn, who was an adviser to Trump's campaign and later briefly served as his national security adviser.



Former CIA director James Woolsey, who was also an adviser to the Trump campaign, has alleged that Flynn discussed with the businessman and two Turkish government ministers the idea of covertly spiriting Gulen out of the United States to face charges in Turkey.

...