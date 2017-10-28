US wants Sahel force strategy before giving money: officials

The United States strongly supports an African military force to combat extremist militants in the Sahel region, but needs to see a strategy for the operation before it considers funding, the U.S. envoy to the United Nations and the U.S. Africa commander said.



Washington is wary, however, of the 193-member United Nations funding the force -- to be made up of troops from Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad and Mauritania -- according to Ambassador Nikki Haley and General Thomas Waldhauser.



U.S. involvement in counter-terrorism operations in Africa has been under the spotlight since four U.S. Special Forces troops were killed in an Oct. 4 ambush in Niger.



Waldhauser said the G5 countries had discussed their planned counter-terrorism force with U.S. military officials in May at a U.S. organized defense conference in Germany.

...