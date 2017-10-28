Tokyo marks 1,000 days to go before start of 2020 Olympics

Tokyo marked 1,000 days until the 2020 Olympics Saturday with a ceremony that included a demonstration of new sports that will debut at the Summer Games.



Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike and kabuki actor Ebizo Ichikawa were among the dignitaries attending the festivities in the Nihonbashi district in downtown Tokyo.



Saturday's event included demonstrations of three of those sports: 3x3 basketball, skateboarding and BMX freestyle cycling.



Sports climbing, surfing, baseball and softball, and karate are the other new sports added to the program.



Tokyo's preparations so far have won high praise from the International Olympic Committee.



While Tokyo organizers are eager to showcase their progress, the preparations have not been without difficulties.

...