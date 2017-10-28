US releases Russian defense firms sanctions list

Under pressure from an impatient Congress, President Donald Trump's administration belatedly published a list of Russian firms and agencies Friday to comply with a new sanctions law.



Trump had opposed the law, which restricted his authority to loosen measures imposed to punish Russia for its meddling in Ukraine and alleged interference in U.S. politics.



Under the act, the State Department was obliged to draw up within 60 days a list of contractors with ties to Russia's military and intelligence agencies.



On Thursday it finally sent the list to Congress, 25 days late, and on Friday it published it on its website.



The list of 39 entities includes Russia's main intelligence agencies -- the FSB, SVR and GRU -- and PO KSI, a tech company that the U.S. has alleged trains Russian hackers.



Nevertheless, the State Department officials who presented the list insisted the administration will cooperate with Congress in implementing the sanctions.

...