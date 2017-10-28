Bus veers off highway in Nepal, killing 31 people

A passenger bus heading toward Nepal's capital veered off a key highway early Saturday, killing at least 28 people and injuring 15, officials said.



The bus drove off the highway early Saturday and plunged into the Trishuli River, which is known for fast currents, said government administrator Shyam Prasad Bhandari.



Bhandari said a preliminary investigation showed that the bus was speeding along the two-lane mountain highway, which is the main route connecting Kathmandu with most other parts of the Himalayan nation.

...