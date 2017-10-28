Taiwan holds Asia's largest pride parade as it waits for gay marriage

A sea of rainbow flags and glitzy costumes filled downtown Taipei Saturday as tens of thousands marched in Asia's largest gay pride parade, the first since Taiwan's top court ruled in favor of gay marriage.



The island looks set to become the first place in Asia to legalize gay marriage after the constitutional court said in May that laws preventing same-sex unions violated the guarantee of freedom of marriage.



Gay rights activists expressed frustration last month when a Taipei administrative court rejected a request from a lesbian couple to marry, saying they can only register when relevant laws are in place.



Still, Taiwan is seen as one of the most progressive societies in Asia when it comes to gay rights.

...