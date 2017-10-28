NY woman missing since '75 found alive in Massachusetts

A woman who disappeared from upstate New York after being dropped off for a doctor's appointment 42 years ago has been found suffering from dementia and living in an assisted-living facility in Massachusetts, authorities said.



The sheriff's office in Sullivan County, New York, said Flora Stevens, 78, was using the last name Harris when detectives tracked her down this week at the residence in Lowell, near Boston.



During a records search, Detective Rich Morgan discovered someone was using Stevens' Social Security number in Massachusetts.



Morgan and another detective went there Tuesday and confirmed Harris was actually the Flora Stevens who had disappeared in 1975 .

...