First Catalan poll gives slight lead to anti-independence parties

Political parties opposing a split by Catalonia from Spain had a small lead in an opinion poll published Sunday, the first since Madrid called a regional election to try to resolve the crisis over Catalan demands for independence.



The poll of 1,000 people by Sigma Dos for newspaper El Mundo, which opposes independence for the wealthy northern region, showed anti-independence parties winning 43.4 percent support and pro-independence parties 42.5 percent.



It had said it would return the autonomous region to direct control after the Catalan parliament passed a unilateral declaration of independence on Friday in a vote that was boycotted by three national parties.

