Myanmar charges foreign journalists, others for flying drone

Myanmar authorities have charged two foreign journalists, a local freelancer who works as an interpreter and their driver for allegedly flying drones illegally over and around the government's parliament buildings, police said Sunday.



Mok Choy Lin, a Malaysian, and Lau Hon Meng, a Singaporean, journalists for Turkish Radio and Television, were detained along with their local interpreter and freelance journalist Aung Naing Soe after flying drones over the parliament building on Friday, police said.



A state-run newspaper said the journalists intended to take photos of parliament buildings and pagodas in the capital, Naypyitaw, when security guards spotted them.

...