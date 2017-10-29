TDS 5 Daily Briefs

Hariri defends appointment of Lebanese ambassador to Syria



Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri reaffirmed his opposition to President Bashar Assad's government in neighboring Syria following criticism of his approval of a decree appointing a new Lebanese ambassador to the country.



Saudi minister criticizes Lebanese government inaction against Hezbollah



Saudi Arabia's Arab Gulf Affairs Minister Thamer al-Sabhan said the Lebanese government was not taking enough action against Hezbollah.

...