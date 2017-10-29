Spanish envoy: Catalan leader out of a job 'no matter what'

Catalonia's deposed leader is now out of a job "no matter what he says" but could run in December's early regional election if he hasn't been imprisoned by then, Spain's foreign minister said Sunday.



Alfonso Dastis told The Associated Press that Catalonia's civil servants won't recognize former regional leader Carles Puigdemont's authority if he ignores the Spanish government's orders and tries to come back to work on Monday.



The Spanish government has fired Puigdemont and his regional Cabinet and called for a new regional election on Dec. 21 .



Spain is taking a gamble by calling a vote that could strengthen the pro-independence majority in the Catalan parliament.



Asked to comment on possible outcomes of Spain's worst political crisis in decades, Dastis said he didn't think it would lead to the breakup of Spain but could potentially lead to expanded self-rule for Catalonia.

