Somali police, intelligence chiefs fired after deadly attack

Security forces ended an overnight siege by militants Sunday at a hotel in Somalia's capital after a bombing and shootout that killed 23 people, and the government fired its police and intelligence chiefs amid the continuing extremist attacks.



It came hours after the end of the attack on the Nasa-Hablod Hotel and two weeks after more than 350 people were killed in a massive truck bombing on a busy Mogadishu street in Somalia's worst-ever attack.



Troops regained control of the hotel after killing three attackers and capturing two others, said Capt. Mohamed Hussein.



The 22,000-member multinational African Union force in Somalia is expected to withdraw and hand over security to the Somali military by the end of 2020 .

...