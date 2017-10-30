Duterte visits Japan, says talks needed with Kim Jong Un

Duterte made the comments on Sunday, a day ahead of a visit to Japan, where he hopes to get help with rebuilding the strife-torn southern Philippine city of Marawi.



The U.S., Japan, South Korea and others need to reassure Kim that nobody is threatening him and to ask him to stop threatening a nuclear attack, Duterte said.



Duterte praised Japan as a "true friend of the Philippines".



After their talks later Monday, Abe and Duterte were expected to announce a package of Japanese assistance projects over the next five years, including the Marawi reconstruction help and support for the anti-drug effort in the Philippines, a subway system in Metro-Manila, railways and disaster prevention infrastructure, officials in Tokyo said.

