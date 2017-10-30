Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested on Monday as work resumes

Spain's control over Catalonia will be tested on Monday when politicians and civil servants return to work amid uncertainty over whether they will accept direct rule imposed by the central government to stop the region's independence bid.



Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy assumed direct control of the region on Friday.



It is also not clear if senior government officials and lawmakers who declared the region's independence from Spain on Friday would try to gain access to their offices and if the Catalan police Mossos d'Esquadra would prevent them.



La Vanguardia newspaper said on Sunday members of the Catalan Cabinet had left their offices, which were now under the central government's effective control.

...