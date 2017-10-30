Five dead in suicide bombing in Nigeria mosque: militia

At least five people were killed Monday when a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a mosque in northeastern Nigeria, a militia member assisting the military against Boko Haram extremists said.



The leader of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in Ajiri Yala, some 15 kilometers north of Maiduguri, said the attack happened at about 4:30 a.m. (0330 GMT).



On Sunday, a CJTF member manning a checkpoint in the Muna area of Maiduguri was killed and another injured when two women strapped with explosives blew themselves up.



A week earlier, 14 people were killed when three women detonated their explosives near the Muna Garage camp, which is home to tens of thousands of people made homeless by the violence.

