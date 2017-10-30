Singapore bans two Muslim preachers, citing divisive views

Singapore has banned two Muslim foreign preachers from entering the city-state because their views bred intolerance and were a risk to its social harmony, the government said on Monday.



Singapore is predominantly Chinese, many of whom follow Buddhism and Taoism but 14 percent of the population is Muslim and nearly 19 percent Christian.



"They will not be allowed to get around the ban by preaching instead on cruise ships which operate to and from Singapore," the home ministry said.



Last month, authorities said they rejected applications for two foreign Christian preachers to speak in Singapore as they had made "denigrating and inflammatory comments of other religions".

