Manafort indicted on conspiracy, money laundering charges: special counsel

The former campaign manager for U.S. President Donald Trump, Paul Manafort, was told to surrender to federal authorities Monday, according to two media reports, in the first charges stemming from a special counsel investigation of possible Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.



Gates was a long-time business partner of Manafort and has ties to many of the same Russian and Ukrainian oligarchs. He also served as deputy to Manafort during his brief tenure as Trump's campaign chairman.

