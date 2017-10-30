TDS 5 Daily Briefs

The Daily Star's rundown of five stories from Lebanon, the region and the world that you need to read today.



The former campaign manager for U.S. President Donald Trump, Paul Manafort was told to surrender to federal authorities in the first charges from a special counsel investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.



Kurdish parties opposed to Barzani report attacks on offices overnight



Iraqi Kurdish political parties opposed to regional leader Masoud Barzani reported attacks on their offices in several cities last night.

...