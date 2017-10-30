Doctors prepare for deep dive into Las Vegas shooter's brain

Stephen Paddock's brain is being sent to Stanford University for a months-long examination after a visual inspection during an autopsy found no abnormalities, Las Vegas authorities said.



Doctors will perform multiple forensic analyses, including an exam of the 64-year-old's brain tissue to find any possible neurological problems.



Peterson said it's also common in high-profile cases such as Paddock's, where so much is riding on the results that all forensic options must be exhausted.



Douglas Fields, a neuroscientist who studies the rage circuit in brain systems, said horribly violent events, such as mass shootings and terrorism, rarely involve actual brain abnormalities but can be triggered by psychiatric problems.



Peterson, who is not involved in the Paddock case, said an initial inspection that is standard for any autopsy would generally include dissecting the brain at one-centimeter intervals to look for issues identifiable to the trained eye -- infection, tumor, symmetry, bleeding and blood vessel abnormality.



There also would likely be a review of the brain at a molecular level though DNA, Peterson said.



Experts say the brain study on Paddock will be a worthy effort for scientific reasons.

...