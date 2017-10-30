Would-be British terror couple met on dating site

"The prosecution allege that Munir Mohammed had resolved upon a lone wolf attack and that Rowaida El-Hassan was aware of his engagement with such a plan," Whyte said.



At the time of his arrest, Mohammed allegedly had two of the three ingredients needed for a bomb as well as instruction manuals on how to prepare explosives, mobile phone detonators and ricin.



Mohammed, 36, and El-Hassan, 33, are accused of preparing terrorist acts between November 2015 and December 2016 .



The prosecutor said Mohammed had also been in contact with a man he believed was a Daesh commander on Facebook and had volunteered for "a new job in the U.K". -- allegedly an attack.

