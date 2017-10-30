Turkish mayor says forced to quit in Erdogan purge of local government

A Turkish mayor announced on Monday he had quit his post and left President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party after pressure and threats "beyond unbearable," becoming the sixth mayor in recent weeks to fall victim of a purge of local government.



Melih Gokcek, a staunch Erdogan loyalist who has been mayor of Ankara for 23 years and won five consecutive elections, quit on Saturday.



Four other AK mayors have stepped down since September, including Istanbul Mayor Kadir Topbas, on orders from Erdogan, who says he is seeking a renewal of the AK Party he founded and which has governed Turkey since 2002 .

...