What we know: Indictments, guilty plea in Russia probe

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election meddling ramped up on Monday, with an indictment of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman and one of his associates.



Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and former Manafort business associate Rick Gates were indicted on felony charges.



Gates was a longtime associate of Manafort's and worked for the Trump campaign past Manafort's ouster.



The guilty plea by Papadopoulos marked the first criminal count that cites interactions between Trump campaign associates and Russian intermediaries during the campaign.



Manafort's indictment doesn't reference the Trump campaign or make any allegations about coordination between the Kremlin and the president's aides to influence the outcome of the election in Trump's favor.

