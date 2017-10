A court sketch made on October 30, 2017 shows Abdelkader Merah (rear L), accused of complicity in series of shootings committed by his brother Mohamed Merah, and his lawyer Eric Dupond-Moretti (front C) reacting, next to Fettah Malki (rear R) who is accused of allegedly providing weapons to Mohamed Merah, during their trial at the Paris' courthouse. / AFP / Benoit PEYRUCQ