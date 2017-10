In this July 21, 2016, photo, then-campaign manager Paul Manafort for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump stands on stage during a walk through at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. At $7,500 apiece, Manafort's custom suits were meant to dazzle and impress, and the special counsel took notice. Court papers suggest a luxury clothing store in New York is among 19 vendors Manafort paid some $12 million using money held in foreign bank accounts he failed to disclose. He’s pl