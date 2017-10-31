U.S. pledges $60 million to regional Sahel force

The U.S. Monday pledged $60 million to shore up a Sahel region counterterrorism force but rejected appeals from African leaders and France to give the United Nations a supporting role.



Washington has previously expressed support for the force, and has troops and drone operators in the region supporting operations against Islamist militants.



The United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali has lost 17 peacekeepers killed in attacks this year, one of the highest tolls from current peace operations.



Washington's refusal to lend U.N. backing for the Sahel force comes after the U.S. administration negotiated a $600 million cut to the U.N. peacekeeping budget this year.



Prior to the U.S. pledge of $60 million, only 108 million euros had been raised, including 50 million euros from the five countries themselves.

...