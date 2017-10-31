Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe

Federal investigators probing Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election charged President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort and another aide, Rick Gates, with money laundering Monday. A third former Trump adviser, George Papadopoulos, pleaded guilty in early October to lying to the FBI, it was announced Monday.



It was a sharp escalation of U.S. Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Mueller's 5-month-old investigation into alleged Russian efforts to tilt the election in Trump's favor, and into potential collusion by Trump aides.



Mueller's investigation and others by congressional committees into alleged Russian efforts to influence the election have cast a shadow over the Republican president's first nine months in office.



Neither Trump nor his campaign were mentioned in the indictment. Many of the charges, some going back more than a decade, have to do with Manafort's work for Ukraine rather than the Trump campaign.



A White House spokeswoman said the indictment had nothing to do with Trump or his campaign and showed no evidence of collusion between the campaign and Russia.

