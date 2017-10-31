Trump campaign aide steps to center of Russia probe

A former Donald Trump campaign aide described by the White House as a low-level volunteer was thrust Monday into the center of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, providing key evidence in the first criminal case connecting Trump's team to alleged intermediaries for Russia's government.



The court filings recount Papadopoulos' meetings abroad starting in March 2016, after he'd been named to Trump's board.



Papadopoulos also deleted a Facebook post about his travels, the documents said.



The court filings say he met first with the unnamed Russian professor who boasted of damaging emails and then later with an unnamed Russian woman, who claimed to be related to Putin and sought to arrange a meeting between Trump and the Russian leader.



The two men then exchanged emails about a possible meeting between Trump campaign aides and Russian government officials.



The special counsel's statement noted that in an email exchange about Papadopoulos' contacts last year, two unnamed Trump campaign officials sought to protect Trump from any overt involvement.

...