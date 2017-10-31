Boat carrying fleeing Rohingya Muslims sinks, at least 4 die

A man holds an umbrella as he stands on a boat, which capsized with a group of Rohingya refugees at Bailakhali near Coxâ€™s Bazar, Bangladesh October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Boat carrying Rohingya Muslims capsizes, killing at least 12
Thousands of new Rohingya refugees flee violence, hunger in Myanmar to Bangladesh
Rohingya boat toll rises to 23 as more bodies found
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Boat carrying Rohingya Muslims capsizes, killing at least 12
Thousands of new Rohingya refugees flee violence, hunger in Myanmar to Bangladesh
Rohingya boat toll rises to 23 as more bodies found
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE