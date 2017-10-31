Germany arrests Syrian suspected of preparing terror attack: prosecutor

German police Tuesday arrested a 19-year-old Syrian man suspected of preparing an Islamist terror attack in the country using powerful explosives, prosecutors said.



The man, identified only as Yamen A., was held at dawn by special forces in the northeastern town of Schwerin, the federal prosecutors office said in a statement.



German police have been on high alert to the threat of Islamist attacks, particularly after a truck rampage claimed by Daesh killed 12 people in Berlin last December.

...