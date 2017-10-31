Philippine military kills escaping Islamist militant in Marawi

Philippine troops on Tuesday killed a pro-Daesh (ISIS) gunman in the southern city of Marawi, a military official said, eight days after the government declared the end of hostilities.



The conflict displaced about 350,000 residents and killed more than 1,100 people, mostly militants, stirring concern that the southern Philippines is becoming Daesh's hub in Southeast Asia.



The military engaged in a gunfight with one of the suspected remaining gunmen in the main battle area, after foiling his bid to escape, army spokesman Col. Romeo Brawner said.



Brawner said an army official and five more personnel were detained in barracks after being charged with looting.

