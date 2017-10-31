S.Korea, China say to mend ties after THAAD standoff

Seoul and Beijing agreed Tuesday to work swiftly to get relations back on track following a year-long standoff over the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system in South Korea which pummeled South Korean business interests in China.



South Korea recognized China's concerns on the THAAD issue and made it clear the deployment was not aimed at any third country and did not harm China's strategic security interests, China's foreign ministry said.



China reiterated its opposition to the deployment of THAAD, but noted South Korea's position and hoped South Korea could appropriately handle the issue, it added.



South Korean companies operating in China have suffered since the spat erupted last year, although Beijing has never specifically linked its actions to the THAAD deployment.



Earlier this month, South Korea and China agreed to renew a $56 billion currency swap agreement, while Chinese airlines are reportedly planning to restore flight routes to South Korea that had been cut during the spat.

