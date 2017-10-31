Injunction sought as Australian refugee camp closure looms

Lawyers for the asylum seekers living at Australia's detention center on Papua New Guinea's Manus Island sought a court injunction Tuesday to keep the facility open, as fears mounted of violence amid reports of looting and rock-throwing by local residents.



The closing date was set after Papua New Guinea's Supreme Court ruled last year that Australia's detention of asylum seekers there was illegal and unconstitutional.



Media reports said some 100 locals rallied in the nearby town of Lorengau on Tuesday morning, calling for the refugees to be sent to Australia and not brought into their community.



Papua New Guinea has warned Australia that after the closure it will take no responsibility for "non-refugees" and people who refused to resettle. It says Australia is responsible for finding third-country options for refugees and for returning non-refugees to their home countries.



For four years, Australia has paid Papua New Guinea, its nearest neighbor, and the tiny Pacific island nation of Nauru to house asylum seekers who attempt to reach the Australian coast by boat.



Six detainees have died on Manus Island, including one who was murdered, since the offshore detention center was opened in 2012 .

...