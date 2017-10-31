US classifies data on Afghan security forces' casualties: watchdog

Washington has agreed to classify data on the number of Afghan security forces killed and wounded in the conflict, a U.S. watchdog said, after months of soaring casualties and targeted attacks have eroded morale.



The decision was slammed on Monday by the U.S. government's Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) John Sopko, who said it would hamper the watchdog's ability to chart progress among U.S.-funded Afghan troops.



The SIGAR report comes as the U.S. sends more than 3,000 additional troops to Afghanistan -- on top of the 11,000 already on the ground -- to train and assist Afghan security forces as part of a new strategy outlined by U.S. President Donald Trump in August.

...