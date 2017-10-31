Kremlin notes US case against ex-Trump aides does not accuse Russia

The Kremlin said Tuesday it had noted that U.S. charges against President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort and another aide, Rick Gates, did not point the finger at Russia over alleged meddling in U.S. politics.



Despite the charges being brought as part of a five-month-old investigation into alleged Russian efforts to tilt the election in Trump's favor and into potential collusion by Trump aides, the charges, some going back over a decade, centered on Manafort's work for Ukraine's former government, not Russia's.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow had noted the absence of allegations against Russia in the indictment, saying Moscow had always said it had never meddled in the U.S. election.

