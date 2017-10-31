Probe into 14-year-old Russian model's death in China

Russia Tuesday opened a criminal probe into the death of a 14-year-old Russian model who died following Shanghai Fashion Week, amid concerns about her working conditions.



Investigators in the Perm region where Vlada Dzyuba lived are looking in to whether her death was caused by negligence, TASS state news agency reported, citing regional investigators.



She died at a Chinese hospital on Friday from multiple organ failure, after working at the Shanghai event's catwalk shows.



ESEE Model Management, the Chinese agency that represented Dzyuba, denied allegations that the teenage model had been overworked and underpaid and claimed she died from sepsis, a type of bacterial blood poisoning.



Russian investigators have not yet named any suspects in the probe.

