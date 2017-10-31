Ousted Catalan leader accepts new election, says 'long road' to independence

Catalonia's ousted leader Carles Puigdemont Tuesday accepted the snap election called by Spain's central government when it took control of the region to block its push for independence.



Puigdemont, speaking at a news conference in Brussels, also said he was not seeking asylum in Belgium after Spain's state prosecutor recommended charges for rebellion and sedition be brought against him. He would return to Catalonia when given "guarantees" by the Spanish government, he said.



Spain's Constitutional Court on Tuesday blocked the unilateral declaration of independence made by the regional parliament on Friday -- a largely symbolic move that gained no traction and led to the assembly's dismissal by Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy less than an hour after it was made.



The political crisis, Spain's gravest since the return of democracy in the late 1970s, was triggered by an unofficial independence referendum held in Catalonia on Oct. 1 .



A Sigma Dos survey published in El Mundo showed 33.5 percent of Catalans were in favor of independence, while a Metroscopia poll published by El Pais put that number at 29 percent. That compared with 41.1 percent in July, according to an official survey carried out by the Catalan government.

